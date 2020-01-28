Monument Valley Cougars Welcome Green River Basketball Teams

MenuMenu

The Green River Pirates and Lady Pirates basketball teams were welcomed to Monument Valley on Friday to take on the Cougars in a conference game.

The Lady Pirates began the game with a major downfall, handing the first quarter to the Lady Cougars 24-5. The second quarter was not much hotter for Green River as they were once again slammed by the Lady Cougars at 15-5. They bit back in the third quarter slightly and were able to take the loss at a closer call with 12-10.

The fourth quarter also showed potential for the Lady Pirates as they once again came closer to a higher score, but fell short to the Lady Cougars again at 24-19. The final score saw the Lady Cougars triumphing over the Lady Pirates 75-39.

The Pirates were more successful. They came out fighting and overpowered the Cougars in the first quarter, 18-11. However, the Cougars pushed back in the second quarter and were able to gain the advantage over the Pirates to lead 27-26 at halftime. Not ready to concede, the Pirates revved their engines and came back in the third quarter, outscoring Monument Valley 24-9. Though the Cougars gave one final push in the fourth quarter and came out on top 24-14, it was not enough for a winning game.

The Pirates were able to best the Cougars in the tight game 64-60. Senior Axel Anguiano once again led the Pirates with 21 points followed by junior Rad Hughes with 19 points.

Now, both the Lady Pirates and the Pirates look to a neutral conference game against Montezuma Creek on Tuesday evening. The boys’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls’ game at 7 p.m.

