Mountain Lion Witnessed Near Helper Middle School

On Thursday afternoon, authorities were notified when several individuals reported seeing a mountain lion near Helper Middle School. Principal Robert Bradley also reported witnessing the cat in the area.

From there, personnel from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to the scene with canines to attempt to locate the animal. However, they were unsuccessful in their endeavors. Helper City Police Chief Trent Anderson stated that extra patrol will be stationed around the school as the students are released for the day.

If anyone witnesses the animal in the area, they are encouraged to contact Carbon County Dispatch at (435) 637-0890.