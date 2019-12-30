Name of Deceased Emery County Man Released in Officer-Involved Shooting

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the man who died in the officer-involved shooting in Emery County was Mark Stoddard.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Following the Officer Involved Critical (OIC) Incident involving Emery County and Utah Highway Patrol on Saturday, Dec. 21, Carbon County has taken the lead investigative role.

After a vehicle pursuit with Emery County deputies and Utah Highway Patrol, the driver exited his vehicle and confronted officers. This confrontation led to the use of lethal force. Life-saving measures were attempted by on-scene personnel; however, the suspect succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Mark Stoddard, a 41-year-old male from Huntington, Utah.

Carbon County detectives are actively investigating all aspects of this incident and will allow more details to be provided as they are confirmed.