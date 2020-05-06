NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE – MANTI-LASAL NATIONAL FOREST

The Cinderella Sale is located within T17S, R4E, Section 30. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Sanpete Ranger District, 540 North Main Street, Ephraim, UT 84627 at 11:00 AM local time on 06/04/2020 for an estimated volume of 162.26 CCF of Spruce (R, W, B) sawtimber, 3.12 CCF of DEAD sawtimber, and 38.91 CCF of White Fir – Other sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Request package by e-mailing Orlando Norton at orlando.norton@usda.gov or calling 435-636-3307. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6, 2020.