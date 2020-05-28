Native Talent Bands Together for Children’s Novel

A new children’s book series, The Yeti Hockey Adventure, begins with “The 12 Days of Hockey” and is the brain-child of native talents.

Written by mother-son duo Mary and Cedric McKibben, their debut publication is illustrated by renowned artist Madison Tease. This book is a great read for your youngster as it is filled with vibrant and hysterical illusions. It is a read-along book for families and promotes counting, I-spy and rhythm learning.

Cedric is a 10-year-old ice hockey goalie that currently plays for the Utah Junior Grizzlies and has aspirations of relocating to Florida to further his hockey prospects with the Tampa Bay Junior Lightning organization. He began playing hockey at age four and was saddened to discovered that he was unable to find many children’s publication about the sport. From there, his dream of creating hockey stories for others to enjoy began.

Mary attended the Renaissance school of massage therapy through the Southeastern Integrative Healing Arts Center in Price. She continued her practice in Salt Lake and has always dreamed of being an author. Mary said having the chance to write this book with her son was an amazing experience.

Tease graduated from Carbon High School as the 2008 Visual Arts Sterling Scholar. Following graduation, she became a tattoo artist at Hand Candy Tattoo and Piercing in Helper before relocating to the Salt Lake area to further her career.

More information on “The 12 Days of Hockey” may be obtained by clicking here. Information on purchasing the first installment in this exciting series can be found here.