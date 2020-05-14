Naturally Inspired Boutique Gives Back to Many

Residents and businesses in Carbon and Emery counties have proven time and time again that they will always band together and help one another in times of need. The outbreak of COVID-19 is no exception. Many have stepped up and donated, assisted and given back during these trying times.

Naturally Inspired Boutique is one local business that was recently recognized for doing just that. The boutique donated 130 lotions bars and 130 bottles of body wash to Rocky Mountain Hospice, as well as 40 scrubs and 40 lotions bars to a health care facility in Nephi.

“We appreciate you for taking care of us during this,” Angie Fausett with Rocky Mountain Hospice shared.

Going even farther than that, the boutique is working with the staff at the women’s shelter to donate a large amount of skincare to the women in need.

“We absolutely love to give back to our community,” the boutique shared. “There are a lot of community members working hard to take care of others during the pandemic and we wanted to give them a little pick me up. We want them to know how much we appreciate them and all they do for our community.”