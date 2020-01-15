New Council Members for Ferron City

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City Recorder Brittany Yeates administered the oath of office ceremony to three new council members during a meeting last week.

Shala Hunsaker, Troy Winters and Chris Winn are new to the council. Returning for another term is Dell Mead. This ceremony took place during the first city council meeting of the year, which was held on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Following the induction, each new council member was given their assignments and responsibilities for the following year by Ferron Mayor Adele Justice.

Also during the meeting, Liz Nielson was appointed as the new Ferron City Planning Commission chairperson and Randy Nielson was reappointed as the city’s fire chief.