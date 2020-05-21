New COVID-19 Case Announced, Region Count Reaches 20

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a new case of COVID-19 in Carbon County.

According to the health department, the case involves a resident and brings the county’s active count to two cases. Two other Carbon County residents have already recovered from the virus. In addition, five non-residents previously tested positive for COVID-19 in Carbon County but have recovered.

The region has had 11 other cases, including seven in Emery County and four in Grand County. In Emery County, there is one active case of a resident while five other residents have recovered. One non-resident that tested positive in Emery County has also recovered.

In Grand County, four residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All have recovered.

As of May 20, an estimated 2,250 tests for coronavirus have been conducted within the region.