New Map Shows State Park Limitations in Southeast Utah

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a revised map this week displaying the state parks throughout Utah and their visitor limitations.

The majority of the state parks in Utah are open to all visitors; however, state parks in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties are only open to county residents.

“State parks in the green areas are open to all,” the Utah DNR shared on Monday. “Parks in the gray areas remain under local orders that only allow county residents to visit.”

The Department of Natural Resources encouraged responsible recreation for those getting outside as the weather warms up. “Practice social distancing, don’t visit if you’ve been sick or have symptoms, respect closed facilities and pack out what you pack in,” the department shared.