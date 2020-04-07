New Partnership Provides Support to Emery County Businesses

Press Release

The Emery County Business Chamber has partnered with the Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival to help local businesses. They have created an online gift card purchase program. You can go online and purchase a gift card to be used at local businesses, which are listed below. You can purchase a gift card to be used now or in the future. You can buy a gift card and gift it to someone in need. Working together will help all the businesses in Emery County survive into the future. You can feel like you are doing your part to keep everyone in business.

Let’s Show a SWELL of Support in this time of need! #SwellofSupport

When a crisis like COVID-19 hits, concepts like “community” and “goodwill” become very real, and in a small community, the economic impact is especially significant.

​Therefore, the Joe’s Valley Fest and Emery County Business Chamber are launching the #SwellofSupport campaign! We are asking our community to give back to the businesses that help make our dreams come true through their sponsorships and support. A special thank you to the Emery County Business Chamber, who will be paying all credit card processing fees so that the local participating businesses will receive 100 percent of the purchases.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

When you purchase a gift card through this site ,you will receive a confirmation email. That will be considered your “gift card” to show to that business when you are ready to redeem it. The Joe’s Valley Fest team will send checks weekly to the businesses to help them cover expenses during this down time.

America’s Best Value Inn

$50 – $100

Big Mountain Lodge

$50 – $100

BK’s Stop-N-Shop

$20

Cup of Joe’s

$9 – $20

Fatty’s Pizza & Grill

$10 – $50

Get in the Wild Adventures

$100

Green River Coffee Co.

$10 – $50

Lodge Grill & Pizzeria

$9 – $45

River Terrace Inn

$50 – $100

Robbers Roost Motel

$50 – $100

San Rafael Bed & Breakfast

$50 – $100

Tamarisk Restaurant

$10 – $50

Village Inn Motels

$50 – $100

Are you an Emery County business interested in participating? Please email amanda@joesvalleyfest.org to start the process today.

​

Reach out to us!

Email: joesvalleyfest@gmail.com