New Uniforms and Appointments for Castle Dale City Fire Department

By Julie Johansen

A public hearing for comments on the amendments to the ICC 2018 Fire Code was held during the Castle Dale City Council meeting on Thursday evening. There were no comments so the amendments to the code were approved by the council.

Fire Chief Nosh Arrien then presented the names of the new fire department officers to the council. The officers are Captain Kim Rawlins, 1st Lieutenant JJ Manning, 2nd Lieutenant Jamie Robins and Sergeant George Hunt. They are on an 90-day probation period and were approved by the council It was also reported that the officers and five-year veterans of the fire department will receive new uniforms.

Arrien also explained that demolition/training burn was recently conducted on the corner of Second North and Center Street. The new extraction equipment was used for a recent accident on Main Street and time was considerably reduced to remove the individual from their car.

Next, it was reported that Arrien has also been chosen as the new chair of the Emery County Special Fire District. He stated that the state burn window will March 1 through May 30 this year.

Residents living along the DesBee Dove highway next requested secondary water connections on their property. Their concerns included use of culinary water and the expense to keep their yards watered.

Councilman Brad Giles reported that the engineer from special service district said the best place to run the line was on the south side of Highway 2, meaning they would have to drill under the highway. This could be put on the project list for 2021 and they would not receive it until 2022.

Others on the council felt sure there was secondary water lines already on the north side of the highway. This will be reviewed again before further action is taken.

Discussion on the uses for the old secondary pond included an ATV and bike race track, but the liability insurance seemed prohibitive for the city. Brett White, part of theCastle Valley Power Sports organization, inquired about leasing the property from the city. The city questioned the proximity of the track to the city shop and debris close to the pond area.

Fencing and an egress from the DesBee Dove Road to the north and west was also considered. White was told to bring a lease agreement and insurance proof to the council for approval.

Councilman Giles reported that Jeremy Hughes, who has been serving as the city attorney, was appointed as a Seventh District County Judge, so now Castle Dale City will need to find new council.

Councilman Leonard stated the youth city council recently attended a government training. He also reported that a few beautification ordinance infractions have been cleaned up and the “needle is moving in the right directions with others.”

Finally, it was shared that the city will remove several trees from Cheddar Park and some bushes from the cemetery and pile them on the south side of the cemetery. Councilwoman Julie Johansen commented they could possibly be used for the fire at the Emery High graduation party. This possibility will be explored.