Price, UT/Emmett, ID

Nick Marakis, 94, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Emmett Idaho. Nick was born October 19, 1925 in Mount Pleasant Utah to Emmanuel (Mike) Marakis and Annie Peterson Marakis, the oldest of four children.

Nick was a graduate of Carbon High School and attended the University of Utah. He courageously served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He met and married his beautiful wife and partner Bonnie Wiseman Marakis in 1949. They were married 53 loving years until Bonnie’s passing in 2002. Nick later married Kathleen Donaldson of Emmett, Idaho.

He was a long time resident of Carbon County where he owned and operated Eastern Utah Produce. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the course. Nick also enjoyed fishing in Scofield and annual hunting trips with friends. He was a hard-working man of honorable character. He was a true gentleman who will be dearly missed by his many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Annie, Price UT, Sister Betty Elkin, Raton NM and wife Bonnie Marakis, Price, UT.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen Donaldson Marakis, Emmett Idaho; sisters Mary (Clifford) Madsen, Tallahassee FL., Goldie Bartlett, Ft. Collins CO; children Ann Valdez, East Carbon, UT, Mike Marakis (Diana) Price, UT, Nick Marakis Jr., Price, UT, Linda Capalbo, West Valley,UT, Frank Marakis Price, UT; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Upon Nick’s request, no services will be held.