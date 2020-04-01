No Grave Goes Unadorned Project Canceled in Response to COVID-19 Situation

It is with an abundance of caution and sadness that ETV News and Emery Telcom announce the cancelation of the 2020 No Grave Goes Unadorned Project.

The project, which would have been entering its 10th year in 2020, ensures that every grave in Carbon and Emery counties is adorned with a handmade flower for Memorial Day. The project has been made possible by countless volunteers, donations and work hours throughout the past years. This project would not be possible without the generous and giving community in which we live.

In light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, ETV News and Emery Telcom have canceled the 2020 project. Two weeks ago, ETV News and Emery Telcom closed their offices to customers to limit social interactions for the safety of our employees and customers. These office closures severely limit our capacity to safely distribute flower kits to volunteers.

Additionally, the flowers circulate greatly throughout the community and people’s homes. In an effort to protect the safety of our employees and project volunteers, it has been decided that the transfer of our kits to homes and businesses and then back into our possession is not in the best interest of safety.

To those who have already begun creating flowers for the 2020 project, our entire staff extends its deepest appreciation. Those with flowers in their possession are welcome to place flowers on their own if they so choose, but are advised to practice social distancing while doing so.

To those who have already donated to this year’s cause, your donation will be refunded. We know that businesses and individuals are operating on tight margins during the COVID-19 situation, and we appreciate your generosity. We hope these returned funds will continue to be put to good use as you serve and support our community during these trying times.

Those with questions regarding this decision are encouraged to contact Scottie Draper, ETV News Manager, at (435) 636-3941 or sdraper@emerytelcom.com. Thank you for your understanding and assistance during this time.