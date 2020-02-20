Nominate the Worthy Woman in Your Life for the 2020 Southeastern Utah Woman of the Year Award

Nancy Bentley, pictured, is a past winner of the Southeastern Utah Woman of the Year.

The call for nominations has been made for the 2020 Southeastern Utah Woman of the Year. Each year, this award is presented during the USU Eastern Women’s Conference.

This year, the conference will take place at the college on Friday, March 27. The award will be given at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. Those eligible for the award are woman that have made significant contributions to the community or county.

Achievements may be in a professional field. They may also be through peer recognition, volunteer services, personal transition, support of other women or overcoming adversity. Those that wish to request a nomination form may do so by emailing ellen.serfustini@usu.edu.

“We have so many outstanding women in our county. Please take the time to nominate someone who you feel is worthy of this recognition,” shared the SE Utah Women of the Year Committee.