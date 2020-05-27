A Title V permit application for the ECDC Environmental LC- East Carbon Landfill source has been reviewed by the Utah Division of Air Quality and a draft permit has been prepared. This draft permit, with support documentation, is available for public review and comment.

The Title V Operating Permits Program does not impose new substantive requirements on a source but does require that sources subject to the program obtain a renewable operating permit that clarifies, in a single document, which requirements apply to the source and assures the source’s compliance with those requirements.

Review of the draft permit and support documentation is available by appointment only, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) at the offices of the Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City. To schedule an appointment during the comment period, please contact the Operating Permit section at 801-536-4000. The draft permit may also be viewed on the Internet at https://daqpermitting.utah.gov/OPS_OutForCmt.

Written comments will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. 30 days from the publication date of this notice. Comments may also be sent by E-mail to rreece@utah.gov. Comments should reference the permit number and should be mailed or delivered to:

Utah Division of Air Quality

195 N 1950 W

P.O. Box 144820

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4820

A public hearing may be held if a hearing is requested within 15 days of the publication of this notice and the request otherwise meets the requirements of Utah Code Annotated 63-46a-5(2)(b).

Additional information:

NAME AND ADDRESS OF PERMITTEE:

ECDC Environmental LC

East Carbon Landfill

1111 W Highway 123

PO Box 69

East Carbon UT 84520

Activity Involved in the Permit Action:

This is a Title V renewal.

Permit Number:

#700042004

Emissions Change:

There are no emissions changes associated with this action.

For further information please contact Ron Reece at the Division of Air Quality, 801-536-4000.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 27, 2020.