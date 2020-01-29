NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF THE GRAPHITE SOLAR COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT PROJECT AREA PLAN

Pursuant to Utah Code Title 17C, Chapter 5, the Carbon County Commission (the “Commission”) is providing this notice with respect to Ordinance #531, which was adopted by the Commission on January 15, 2020, adopting the project area plan for the Graphite Solar Community Reinvestment Project Area (the “Plan”), as approved by the Carbon County Redevelopment Agency (the “Agency”) on the same date, and directing that the notice of adoption be given as required by law. The ordinances and the Plan shall become effective upon publication of this notice (the “Effective Date”), at which time the Agency may proceed to implement the Plan. The Plan is available for public inspection at the Agency offices located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah during regular business hours. For a period of 30 days after the Effective Date (the “30-Day Period”), any person in interest may contest the Plan or the procedures used to adopt it if the Plan or procedures fail to comply with applicable statutory requirements. After the 30-Day Period, no person may contest the Plan or procedures used to adopt the Plan for any cause.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 29, 2020,