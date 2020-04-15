NOTICE OF ANNEXATION PETITION

Notice is hereby given that the Wellington City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at approximately 5:00 P.M. Due to local, state, and federal recommendation pertaining to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting is scheduled as an Electronic Meeting. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to receive public input regarding the annexation petition filed for the following parcels:

02-1795-0001 – Bradley Acres Subdivision

02-1880-0000 – Parker, Nickolas D & Nichole

02-2169-0000 & 02-2169-0011 – Powell, Gary & Joan

During regular office hours, exact legal description, along with a location map, will be on file at the City Office beginning April 13, 2020. To view these files, please email gnelson@wellingtonutah.us or please call 435-637-5213 ext 2.

If you are planning to attend this public meeting, and due to a disability, need assistance in understanding or participating in the meeting, please notify the City ten (10) or more hours in advance and we will, within reason, provide what assistance may be required.

To participate in the public hearing interested persons can join or make comment using one of the following three options:

Email Participation – email comments to the City Recorder at gnelson@wellingtonutah.us no later than 3:30PM on April 22, 2020.

Telephone Participation – 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 923-0033-7973

Computer/Smartphone Audio – https://zoom.us/j/92300337973

CERTIFICATION OF MAILING OR POSTING

The undersigned duly appointed City Recorder/Clerk for the Municipality of Wellington hereby certifies that a copy of the foregoing notice emailed to the ETVNews for publication.

-s- Glenna Nelson;

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 15, 2020.