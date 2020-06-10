NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its annual budget hearing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to receive comments and approve its annual budget for fiscal year 2021 and revise the budget for fiscal year 2020. This meeting will be held at the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments Building (375 South Carbon Ave) For those interested, this meeting can be attended electronically. Please, if you’re feeling unwell or showing symptoms of Covid 19 do not attend the meeting in person. If you have questions, would like to attend electronically or would like copies of the proposed budget call (435) 381-2300 ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10, 2020.