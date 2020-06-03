NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

On June 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm, Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of reviewing and adopting all of Castle Dale City’s 2021 budgets. Part of the hearing will be the opening of all the 2020 City Revenue Budgets to include any un-budgeted revenues received and to make any necessary additions or adjustments to these budgets.

The proposed budget is available for public to view during regularly scheduled business hours at City Hall 20 S 100 E Castle Dale.

Published in ETV Newspaper June 3 and 10, 2020.