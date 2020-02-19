NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is selling/disposing of the contents in the following units.
The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. Friday, MARCH 6, 2020
There will NOT be a public auction!!
Tenant City State Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents
Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah
Arnold, Angelina F. Wellington, UT 84542 M108 Boxes misc household & loose items, C-Mas, chair, dusters
South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah
Callahan, Aspyn J. Price, UT 84501 S204 Mattress, 10x +/- boxes/totes clothes/household
Dunegan, Sheila Price, UT 84501 S222 Bed, cabinet, boxes/totes household items, dressers, table, recliner
Fox, Stephen C. Green River, UT 84525 S188 Various tables, furniture, misc household, boxes/totes
Hadden, Mitch Helper, UT 84526 S18 Crates/boxes household & misc items, dressers, tv, bed, freezer
Haycock, Brenda L. St. George, UT 84790 S115 Chest, sacks, boxes, dresser
Keller, Laurie Price, UT 84501 S135 Lamp, dresser, table, household, pictures, boxes, clothes, vacuum
Lovato, Roberta M. Price, UT 84501 S209 Couches, dresser, bed, shelf units/ent centers, 2x short dressers
Martinez, Fannie M. Price, UT 84501 S224 W/D, boxes/totes/sacks household items, clothes, misc, vacuum, dressers, fishing pole, bed, fridge, misc furniture
Murdock, Lauran A. Price, UT 84501 S164 Chest, various tables, chairs, beds, lawn mower, boxes/sacks misc household, saddle rack, lariat, grease gun
Pate, Kendra Price, UT 84501 S24 Boxes, household items, videos & misc, various tables, bed, ent center dvd player
Quinn, Pamela Murietta, CA 92562 S139 Various tables, niknaks, hardware, electronics, kitchen items, vacuum, ladder, walkers, desks, boxes/totes misc items, BBQ, weed sprayers, porta potty, hand saw
Wood, Rochelle Orangeville, UT 84537 S114 Snow shovel, gas can, corner rack, ironing table, 30x +/- boxes household & misc, 2x chairs, suitcase, motorcycle tire, bed frame
East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah
Chappell, Cheryl Moab, UT 84532 E251 Bed, hand cart, tire, fan, cooler, misc furniture, bike, boxes/ totes/ loose household
Clark, Amber D. WVC, UT 84128 E352 Racks, sm shop vac, misc ext cords, boxes/totes/loose household, baby items, BBQ, golf bag
Maxfield, Amanda Helper, UT 84526 E261 Boxes/totes household, toys, misc furniture, various misc items
Polito, Michelle Price, UT 84501 E110 Boxes/totes household, furniture
Savala, Emmanuel J. Helper, UT 84526 E223 Shop/auto items, tv’s, W/D, BBQ, furniture, kitchen items, toolbox/tools, bikes, boxes/totes misc household & various items
Turner, Angella E. Kenilworth, UT 84539 E346 Furniture, beds, pillows, box misc clothes
Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 19 and 26, 2020.