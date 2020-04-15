NOTICE OF INTENT TO ABANDON CANAL AND WATER CONVEYANCE EASEMENT

Pursuant to Utah Code Ann. § 57-13a-104, Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company (Company) hereby notices its intent to abandon its easements for the canal and associated water conveyance facilities, known as the Blue Cut Canal, beginning with its intersection with 500 South in Orangeville City to its terminal end. The abandoned canal is located in Emery County, State of Utah, and is found in the following survey subdivisions: T18S. R8 E.; Sections 29 and 32, T19S. R8 E, Sections 5, 4, 3, 2, 11, 12 and 13; and is depicted on the attached map.

These locations are shown by map in the Canal Location Folders, S drive, filed with the Emery County Recorder.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 15 and 22, 2020.