NOTICE OF INTENT TO ABANDON CANAL AND WATER CONVEYANCE EASEMENT

Pursuant to Utah Code Ann. § 57-13a-104, Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company (Company) hereby notices its intent to abandon its easements for the canal and associated water conveyance facilities, known as the Blue Cut Canal, beginning at a point in the canal which is N 88° 50’ 23” E, 52.19 feet and S 00° 00’ 00” E, 93.31 feet from the northeast corner of the northwest quarter of section 32, T18S, R8E, SLB&M to its terminal end. The abandoned canal is located in Emery County, State of Utah, and is found in the following survey subdivisions: T18S. R8 E.; Sections 29 and 32, T19S. R8 E, Sections 5, 4, 3, 2, 11, 12 and 13; and is depicted on the attached map.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10 and 17, 2020.