NOTICE OF INTENT TO ABANDON CANAL AND WATER CONVEYANCE EASEMENT

Pursuant to Utah Code Ann. § 57-13a-104, Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company (Company) hereby notices its intent to abandon its easements for the canal and associated water conveyance facilities, known as the Mill Ditch, beginning at its diversion point and continuing to its terminal end. The abandoned canal is located in Emery County, State of Utah, and is found in the following survey subdivisions: T18S, R8 E; Sections 33, 34 and 35, T19S, R8 E; Sections 1 and 2; and is depicted on the attached map.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10 and 17, 2020.