NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISPOSE

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office intends to dispose of an abandoned, vandalized and inoperable snowmobile that was located near Ford Ridge and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office in July of 2017. Any person desiring to claim ownership of the snowmobile may contact Chief Deputy Cletis Steele at 435-630-5961 or by email at cletis.steele@carbon.utah.gov. Claimants will be required to provide proof of ownership. If no person claims ownership of the snowmobile before May 1, 2020, it will be destroyed.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 15, 22 and 29, 2020.