NOTICE OF INTERLOCAL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN THE CARBON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY AND CARBON COUNTY, THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT, THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, AND THE PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Pursuant to Utah Code Sections 11-13-219 and 17C-5-205, the Carbon County Redevelopment Agency (“Agency”) and Carbon County, the Carbon School District, the Carbon Water Conservancy District, and the Price River Water Improvement District (together, “Taxing Entities”) are jointly providing this notice with respect to interlocal agreements (the “Interlocal Agreements”) entered into by and between the Agency and the Taxing Entities whereby the Taxing Entities consent to the Agency receiving a portion of the incremental property tax revenues generated in the Graphite Solar Community Reinvestment Project Area (the “Project Area”) over a period of not more than 15 years for the purpose of facilitating development of a utility-scale solar project within the Project Area. Copies of the Interlocal Agreements are and will be available for public inspection and copying at the Agency and County offices located at 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501 during regular office hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a period of at least 30 days following the publication of this notice. For a period of 30 days after publication of this notice (the “30-Day Period”), any person in interest may contest the Interlocal Agreements or the procedures used to adopt them if the Interlocal Agreements or the procedures fail to comply with any applicable statutory requirement. After the 30-Day Period, no person may contest the Interlocal Agreements for any cause.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, 2020.