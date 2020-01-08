NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT ON ECDC Environmental, L.C.Permit Renewal #94221R2

ECDC Environmental, L.C. has submitted a permit renewal application to continue operations of the Class V landfill located in East Carbon, Utah. The permit application has been reviewed by the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control for compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules and a draft permit has been prepared by the Director. The Director is soliciting comments on the draft permit in relation to compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules prior to final action by the Director.

The public comment period to receive comments on the draft permit will begin on January 9, 2020 and end on February 10, 2020.

Documents related to this application can be reviewed at the following location:

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

Multi Agency State Office Building

195 North 1950 West, 2nd Floor

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

For the public’s convenience, an unofficial copy of the draft permit #9422R2 is available on the Internet at “https://deq.utah.gov/waste-management-and-radiation-control/waste-management-radiation-control-public-notices”.

Written comments will be accepted if received by 5:00 p.m. on February 10, 2020 and should be submitted to the address below. Comments can also be hand delivered to the Division address above and must be received by 5:00 p.m. on February 10, 2020.

Ty L. Howard, Director

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

Department of Environmental Quality

P.O. Box 144880

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4880

Comments can also be sent by electronic mail to: dwmrcpublic@utah.gov. Comments sent in electronic format should be identified by putting the following in the subject line: Public comment on ECDC. All documents included in comments should be submitted as ASCII (text) files or in pdf format.

Under Utah Code Section 19-1-301.5 a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

For further information contact Roy Van Os of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control at (801) 536-0245. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss, Office of Human Resources at (801) 536-4284, Telecommunications Relay Service 711, or by email at lwyss@utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2020.