Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. For the purpose of:

• Reopen the FY – 2020 budget to make necessary adjustments.

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 1, 2020.