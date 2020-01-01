NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing on January 9, 2020 at 7:00 pm during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting for the purpose of hearing public comments on an Ordinance adopting the ICC 2018 International Fire Code.

This hearing will be held at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E Castle Dale, UT

The public is welcome to attend. Any one requiring special accommodations may contact City Hall at 435-381-2115 24-hours in advance.

Lael White

Castle Dale City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 1 and 8, 2020.