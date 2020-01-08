NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Wellington City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Wellington City Hall, located at 150 West Main Street, Wellington, Utah. The Public Hearing will begin promptly at 6:00 pm.

Item of Business: Wellington City Fire Department Safety Vehicle. Wellington City proposes to apply for a long funding and grant funding from the Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB) for the purpose of purchasing a new Fire Engine.

The public hearing will include a discussion regarding the current conditions of the existing equipment, the considered alternatives for replacing existing equipment, the proposed funding requests, and the anticipated changes to Fire Department Budgeted Expenses that would be required to cover the debt service associated with these funding requests.

The public is invited to attend and provide comments on the proposed purchase and the proposed funding application.

-s- Glenna Nelson

City Recorder

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for this meeting should call Glenna 435-637-5213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 8, 2020.