Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, for the purposes of hearing public comments on an ordinance defining fire hazards on private property, and the City’s procedure to mitigate those hazards.

Published in the ETV News on January 29 and February 5, 2020.