NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Emery County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Emery County Courthouse, 95 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah. At which time and place all interested parties may appear and be heard either in support of or in opposition of the establishment of the Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District. Written comment may be submitted to Emery County Clerk/Auditor, P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513. The full Notice can be found on the emerycounty.com website under Recent News & Information and on the public legal notice website, publicnotice.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV News on January 29, 2020, February 5, 2020, February 12, 2020 and February 19, 2020.