NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting for the purpose of:

• Adding $1.00 administrative fee to Utility bills

• Transfer money from the Utility Fund to the General Fund

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting. In order to conform to social distancing guidelines, this meeting will also be virtual. For more information, contact Huntington City Hall 435-687-2436.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6, 2020.