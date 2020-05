Notice is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Elmo Town Hall 75 S. 100 E., in conjunction with the regular Elmo Town Council Meeting to reopen the 2020 fiscal Budget to make adjustments and reallocate funds to a Capitol Project Fund. Copies of budget are available for review by calling 435-653-2695.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 20, 2020.