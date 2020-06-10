NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold public hearings on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. **We do have electronic participation at this time. If you would like to join this meeting by conference call, please call City Hall by 3:00 p.m. on the day of City Council for the participation phone number.

Items of business are:

A. Open the Huntington City 2020 fiscal budget to make necessary adjustments for revenues and expenditures.

B. Setting the Huntington City fiscal year 2021 Budget.

C. Open the Huntington City Municipal Building Authority 2020 fiscal budget to make necessary adjustments for revenues and expenditures.

D. Setting the Huntington City Municipal Building Authority for fiscal year 2021.

Please note that in order to hear from as many people as possible, the Mayor may at his/her discretion limit the time of each member of the public who wishes to enter comments into the public record to five minutes. The public is invited to attend all city council meetings. If you need special accommodations to participate in the above meeting, please notify the city office at (435) 687-2436, at least 3 working days prior to the meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10, 2020.