NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – APRIL 7, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on April 7, 2020 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to receive public comment on the proposed amendments to the Carbon County Road Standards.

Advance written comments or questions should be forwarded to Todd Thorne at 435-636-3261 or email todd.thorne@carbon.utah.gov.

/s/ Todd Thorne, Zoning Administrator, Planning Director

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, 2020.