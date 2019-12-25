MenuMenu

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING JANUARY 7, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on January 7, 2020 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from RR-1 to R-1-20k on parcel 2-863-13. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2019.

