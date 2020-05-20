NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – JUNE 2, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on June 2, 2020 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from M&G to RR-2.5 on a portion of parcel 2-0611 located in Spring Glen, Harmon Hills Rd. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov or mail to 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501.

All public health order restrictions will be followed at meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 20, 2020.