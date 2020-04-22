NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MAY 5, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on May 5, 2020 during a regular meeting* at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from RR-2.5 to R-1-20K on parcel 2-1079-2 located at 380 W 1000 S. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov or mail to 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501.

*This meeting will possibly be held remotely due to public health concerns. All public health order recommendations will be followed at meeting. Please contact the Planning Dept. for instructions if you plan to attend or wish to submit comments.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 22, 2020.