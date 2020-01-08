NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Price City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 21, 2019 at 5:00pm to receive input regarding proposed updates to the Price City Land Use Management and Development Code (Code). The public hearing will be held in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah. Information on the public hearing and the proposed Code updates can be obtained by calling Nick Tatton at 636-3184.

The Price City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 22, 2019 at 5:30pm to receive input regarding proposed updates to the Price City Land Use Management and Development Code (Code). The public hearing will be held in the Price City Council Chambers located at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah. Information on the public hearing and the proposed Code updates can be obtained by calling Nick Tatton at 636-3184.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 15 and 22, 2020.