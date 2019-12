Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of Price City, Utah, will hold a Swearing in Ceremony of the newly elected three City Council members in the Council Chambers, 185 East Main, Price, Utah, at 12:00 ’clock noon on Monday, January 6, 2020.

/s/ Sherrie Gordon, CMC

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25 and January 1, 2019.