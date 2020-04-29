NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATE

Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from George Shurtleff, who asserts the Share Certificate No. A5030 for 10 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that he/she is the rightful owner of that certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Vickie Turner

Secretary, Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, May 6 and May 13, 2020.