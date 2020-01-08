NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Notice is hereby given by Price River Water Users Assn., with its principal place of business in Price, UT, that the annual stockholders’ meeting will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the SEUALG building located at 375 S. Carbon Ave., Price, UT in room 119.

At said meeting a report will be given by the Treasurer, a report by the Price River Commissioner for the year 2019, and such other business as may come before the meeting. Also, a Director will be elected from District #2, comprising of the Wellington Area.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By: Sarah Bradley, Secretary

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2020.