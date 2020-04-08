NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Pursuant to Section 59-2-1303, Utah Code, notice is hereby given by Carbon County Assessor of the sale of the following described personal property for delinquent personal property taxes:

Item Description: PERSONAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON PARCELS 1B-0293-0002 AND/OR 1B-0293-0003. PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD IN INDIVIDUAL PARTS AND ONLY ENOUGH TO COVER ALL AMOUNTS DUE THE COUNTY. (CARBON COUNTY DOES NOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY, ACCESS, CONDITION OR FUNCTION OF ANY EQUIPMENT)

Owner of Record: Bowie Refined Coal LLC

Taxes, Interest & Fees Owed: $14,347.60

The sale will be made at public auction and for a sufficient amount to pay delinquent taxes, interests and cost. The tax year on which taxes are delinquent is 2019.

The sale shall be conducted at the parcel location of 1865 W Ridge Road, Wellington, Utah 84542, front entrance gates, at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as is reasonably possible, on April 17th, 2020. Any cost to inspect, repair, disassemble, reassemble or transport equipment will be at the cost of bidder.

All purchase prices shall be payable in the form of lawful money of the United States, money orders, cashier or certified checks. Funds due within 24 hours of close of sale.

Dated this 31st day of March, 2020.

Julie P. Medley

Carbon County Assessor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 1 and April 8, 2020.