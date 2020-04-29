NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 28st day of May, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Commission Chambers in the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E 100 N, Price, Carbon County, Utah, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash, under the provisions of U.C.A. Section 59-2-1351.1, the following described real and personal properties located in the county and now delinquent and subject to tax sale. A bid for less than the total amount of taxes, interest, penalty, and administrative costs which are a charge upon the real estate will not be accepted.

01-0720-0000 ZACH BORDEA

246 N. CARBON AVE

PRICE, UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $20,345

BEG 42 FT N SW COR LOT 3, BLOCK 8, LOCAL SURVEY OF SEC 16, T14S, R10E, SLB&M; S 31 FT; E 150 FT; N 31 FT; W 150 FT TO BEG. ALSO, R/W: BEG 11 FT N SW COR SAID LOT 3, BLOCK 8; E 150 FT; S 7 FT; W 150 FT; N 7 FT TO BEG. ALSO, R/W: BEG 162 FT E NW COR OF LOT 2; W 12 FT; N 22 FT; SE’LY TO BEG. 0.11 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $4,307.09

02-0782-0000 JEAN LOFGREEN

1755 W 2000 N

HELPER, UT 84526

MARKET VALUE: $45,911

BEG 1180.8 FT E & 16 FT S OF NW CORNER OF SEC 7, T14S, R10E, SLM; TH E 139.2 FT; S 95.13 FT; W 139.2 FT; TH N 95.13 FT M OR L TO BEG. 0.30 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,979.39

02-1546-0006 MARY L JOHNSON

MARKET VALUE: $3,385

BEG AT NW COR OF SE 4 OF SEC 26, T14S, R10E, SLB&M; E 220 FT; S TO CARBON CO RD; NW’LY ALG RD TO PT DUE S OF PT OF BEG; N TO PT OF BEG. 6.77 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,283.28

02-2354-0000 TOM PIANTES

PRICE UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $125.00

BEG SE COR NE4SW4NE4 OF SEC 19, T15S, R11E, SLM; N 104 FT; W 104 FT; S 104 FT; E 104 FT TO BEG. .25 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,203.57

1B-0034-0002 KIRT LEON RICH

170 N 200 E

WELLINGTON, UT 84542

MARKET VALUE: $65,957

BEG 120.44 FT N SW COR BLK 6, WELLINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY; E 178.20 FT; N 56 FT; W 178.20 FT; S 56 TO BEG. 0.23 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,781.47

1B-0056-0000 STEPHANIE W & CHARLES F WOLF JR.

490 W MAIN ST

WELLINGTON, UT 84542

MARKET VALUE: $64,489

BEG 1005 FT W OF THE SE COR OF SEC 1, T15S, R10E, SLB&M; W 80 FT; N 400 FT, M/L TO D&RGW RR R/W; SE’LY TO PT N OF BEG; S TO BEG. 0.74 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,693.31

1B-0502-0214 CARBON COUNTY

761 HWY 123

SUNNYSIDE, UT 84539

MARKET VALUE: $5,000

LOT 2, BLOCK 9, SUNNYSIDE SUBDIVISION, PLAT C. 0.15 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,106.32

1C-0066-0000 BRANDI D JACKSON

169 W WHITMORE DR.

EAST CARBON, UT 84520

MARKET VALUE: $40,337

LOT 13 & W2 OF LOT 14, BLOCK 3, PLAT A, DRAGERTON SUB. 0.32 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,020.22

1C-0535-0000 ELMA & MARTIN DALE CUPPLES

175 CARSON AVE

EAST CARBON, UT 84520

MARKET VALUE: $29,658

LOT 18, BLOCK 11, PLAT C DRAGERTON SUB. 0.13 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,312.92

2A-0025-0067 DONA DENELL JOHNSON TR

922 E 5300 N

SCOFIELD, UT 84526

MARKET VALUE: $20,654

BEG 135 FT N & 344 FT W OF SE COR, NE4SE4, SEC 4, T12S, R7E, SLB&M; N 57°35’ E 40 FT; S 17°19’ E 70 FT; S 57°35’ W 40 FT; N 17°19’ W 70 FT TO BEG. (LOT 28, BLK 3) 0.06 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,693.27

2A-0440-0003 GRANT OLIVER

WELLINGTON, UT 84542

MARKET VALUE: $41,250

S2SW4NE4; SE4NE4; NE4SE4 SEC 11, T12S, R11E, SLB&M. 100.00 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,517.82

SA-2025-0000 HIDDEN SPLENDOR RESOURCES

MARKET VALUE: $126,548.00

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $577,370.44

WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and official seal on the 28st day of April, 2020.

S/SETH MARSING

CARBON COUNTY CLERK/AUDITOR

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, 2020.