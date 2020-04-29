NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 28st day of May, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Commission Chambers in the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E 100 N, Price, Carbon County, Utah, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash, under the provisions of U.C.A. Section 59-2-1351.1, the following described real and personal properties located in the county and now delinquent and subject to tax sale. A bid for less than the total amount of taxes, interest, penalty, and administrative costs which are a charge upon the real estate will not be accepted.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
01-0720-0000 ZACH BORDEA
246 N. CARBON AVE
PRICE, UT 84501
MARKET VALUE: $20,345
BEG 42 FT N SW COR LOT 3, BLOCK 8, LOCAL SURVEY OF SEC 16, T14S, R10E, SLB&M; S 31 FT; E 150 FT; N 31 FT; W 150 FT TO BEG. ALSO, R/W: BEG 11 FT N SW COR SAID LOT 3, BLOCK 8; E 150 FT; S 7 FT; W 150 FT; N 7 FT TO BEG. ALSO, R/W: BEG 162 FT E NW COR OF LOT 2; W 12 FT; N 22 FT; SE’LY TO BEG. 0.11 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $4,307.09
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
02-0782-0000 JEAN LOFGREEN
1755 W 2000 N
HELPER, UT 84526
MARKET VALUE: $45,911
BEG 1180.8 FT E & 16 FT S OF NW CORNER OF SEC 7, T14S, R10E, SLM; TH E 139.2 FT; S 95.13 FT; W 139.2 FT; TH N 95.13 FT M OR L TO BEG. 0.30 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,979.39
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
02-1546-0006 MARY L JOHNSON
MARKET VALUE: $3,385
BEG AT NW COR OF SE 4 OF SEC 26, T14S, R10E, SLB&M; E 220 FT; S TO CARBON CO RD; NW’LY ALG RD TO PT DUE S OF PT OF BEG; N TO PT OF BEG. 6.77 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,283.28
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
02-2354-0000 TOM PIANTES
PRICE UT 84501
MARKET VALUE: $125.00
BEG SE COR NE4SW4NE4 OF SEC 19, T15S, R11E, SLM; N 104 FT; W 104 FT; S 104 FT; E 104 FT TO BEG. .25 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,203.57
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1B-0034-0002 KIRT LEON RICH
170 N 200 E
WELLINGTON, UT 84542
MARKET VALUE: $65,957
BEG 120.44 FT N SW COR BLK 6, WELLINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY; E 178.20 FT; N 56 FT; W 178.20 FT; S 56 TO BEG. 0.23 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,781.47
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1B-0056-0000 STEPHANIE W & CHARLES F WOLF JR.
490 W MAIN ST
WELLINGTON, UT 84542
MARKET VALUE: $64,489
BEG 1005 FT W OF THE SE COR OF SEC 1, T15S, R10E, SLB&M; W 80 FT; N 400 FT, M/L TO D&RGW RR R/W; SE’LY TO PT N OF BEG; S TO BEG. 0.74 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,693.31
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1B-0502-0214 CARBON COUNTY
761 HWY 123
SUNNYSIDE, UT 84539
MARKET VALUE: $5,000
LOT 2, BLOCK 9, SUNNYSIDE SUBDIVISION, PLAT C. 0.15 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,106.32
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1C-0066-0000 BRANDI D JACKSON
169 W WHITMORE DR.
EAST CARBON, UT 84520
MARKET VALUE: $40,337
LOT 13 & W2 OF LOT 14, BLOCK 3, PLAT A, DRAGERTON SUB. 0.32 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,020.22
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1C-0535-0000 ELMA & MARTIN DALE CUPPLES
175 CARSON AVE
EAST CARBON, UT 84520
MARKET VALUE: $29,658
LOT 18, BLOCK 11, PLAT C DRAGERTON SUB. 0.13 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,312.92
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
2A-0025-0067 DONA DENELL JOHNSON TR
922 E 5300 N
SCOFIELD, UT 84526
MARKET VALUE: $20,654
BEG 135 FT N & 344 FT W OF SE COR, NE4SE4, SEC 4, T12S, R7E, SLB&M; N 57°35’ E 40 FT; S 17°19’ E 70 FT; S 57°35’ W 40 FT; N 17°19’ W 70 FT TO BEG. (LOT 28, BLK 3) 0.06 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,693.27
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
2A-0440-0003 GRANT OLIVER
WELLINGTON, UT 84542
MARKET VALUE: $41,250
S2SW4NE4; SE4NE4; NE4SE4 SEC 11, T12S, R11E, SLB&M. 100.00 AC
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,517.82
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
SA-2025-0000 HIDDEN SPLENDOR RESOURCES
MARKET VALUE: $126,548.00
Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $577,370.44
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and official seal on the 28st day of April, 2020.
S/SETH MARSING
CARBON COUNTY CLERK/AUDITOR
Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, 2020.