NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, outside at the Main Entrance of the Emery County Courthouse located at 1850 North 560 West, Castle Dale, Utah 84513 on March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust recorded June 1, 2011 as Entry No 399994, executed by David T. Larsen and Jodi L. Larsen, as (Trustors) and The United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agriculture as (Trustee and Beneficiary), as filed in the office of the County Recorder of Emery County, State of Utah, covering real property described as follows:

**A Substitution of Trustee appointing South Eastern Utah Title Company as Successor Trustee was recorded on February 10, 2020 as Entry no. 421641.

All of Lot 9 & 10, ESQUIRE ESTATES SUBDIVISION, according to the official plat thereof.

Tax Parcel No.: 01-0020-0009 & 01-0020-0010

Purported Property Address: 530 N. Esquire Pkwy (120 W), Castle Dale, Utah 84513

The opening credit bid will be approximately $162,650.00, additional fees may be added. Bidders must be prepared to tender to the trustee $10,000.00 at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 11:00 a.m. the day following the sale. Both payments must be in the form of a bank or credit union cashier check, wire transfer or certified funds payable to South Eastern Utah Title Company.

SOUTH EASTERN UTAH TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE

Jane Lancaster – President

175 East 100 South, Price, Utah 84501

(435) 637-4455 (office hours: Monday – Friday from 9 to 5)

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12, 19 and 26, 2020.