NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale at the at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main, Castledale, Utah on the 19th day of March, 2020 at 12:00 o’clock noon for the purpose of foreclosing a Trust Deed originally executed on the 10th day of November 2010 by Richard Cox, Hazel Cox and Robert Baker dba Beehive Cement Works as Trustor in favor of Emery Town covering real property and improvements located in Emery County, State of Utah, more particularly described as:

W2, Lot 4, Block 22, Emery Townsite Survey, 0.53 Acres.

Together with all improvements and appurtenances.

Property Address: 150 East 100 North, Emery, Utah 84522

The trustee of the Trust Deed is Richard K. Chamberlain and the record owner of said property as of the recording date of the Notice of Default was Emery Town. The successful bidder at foreclosure must be prepared to tender to the Trustee $10,000 at the time of sale and certified funds for the balance of the purchase price within twenty-four hours after the sale.

Said sale shall be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding the title, possession, or encumbrances.

DATED this 12th day of February, 2020.

/s/ Richard K. Chamberlain

Trustee

225 North 100 East

Richfield, Utah 84701

435-896-4461

Published in the ETV News on February 19 and 25, and March 4, 2020.