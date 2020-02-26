NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, outside at the Main Entrance of the Emery County Courthouse located at 1850 North 560 West, Castle Dale, Utah 84513 on March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust originally recorded September 29, 2014 as Entry No. 408395, executed by Michael G. Garrett, as (Trustor) and South Eastern Utah Title Company as (Trustee), and Delbert A. Randall and Ruth Randall, husband and wife, as joint tenants, as (Beneficiary), as filed in the office of the County Recorder of Emery County, State of Utah, covering real property described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 7 East, SLB&M, thence North 0°02’43” West 372.74 feet along the West line of said Northeast Quarter; thence South 89°16’50” East 205.22 feet; thence South 5°12’30” East 366.71 feet to the South line of said Northeast Quarter; thence South 88°48’20” West 238.22 feet to the point of beginning.

Less road right of way along the South boundary.

Tax Parcel No. 01-113E-0016 and 05-0082-0038

Purported Property Address: 425 East Bench Road, Ferron, Utah 84523

The opening credit bid will be approximately $25,000.00, additional fees may be added. Bidders must be prepared to tender to the trustee $10,000.00 at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 11:00 a.m. the day following the sale. Both payments must be in the form of a bank or credit union cashier check, wire transfer or certified funds payable to South Eastern Utah Title Company.

SOUTH EASTERN UTAH TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE

Jane Lancaster – President

175 East 100 South, Price, Utah 84501

(435) 637-4455 (office hours: Monday – Friday from 9 to 5)

Published in the ETV News on February 26, March 4 and March 11, 2020.