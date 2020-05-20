NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, at the Main Entrance of the Carbon County Courthouse Complex located at 120 E. Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 on June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust originally dated September 25, 2019 and recorded on September 27, 2019, in Book 938 at Page 779, Entry No. 846957, executed by Wade Carl Thompson, as Trustor, and South Eastern Utah Title Company, as Trustee, and Connie Seybold, Trustee of the Connie Seybold Family Trust Agreement, dated April 20, 2010 Beneficiary, as filed in the office of the County Recorder of Carbon County, State of Utah, covering real property described as follows:

All of Lot 9, Block 7, Plat ”A”, DRAGERTON SUBDIVISION, according to the official plat thereof, recorded in Book A of Plats, at Page 25, records of the Carbon County Recorder.

Tax Parcel No. : 1C-0164-0000

Purported Property Address: 123 5th West, East Carbon, Utah 84520

The opening credit bid will be approximately $42,813.91, additional fees may be added. Bidders must be prepared to tender to the trustee $10,000.00 at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the following business day. Both payments must be in the form of a bank or credit union cashier check, wire transfer or certified funds payable to South Eastern Utah Title Company.

SOUTH EASTERN UTAH TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE

Jane Lancaster – Manager

175 East 100 South, Price, Utah 84501

(435) 637-4455 (office hours: Monday – Friday from 9 to 5)

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 20, May 27 and June 3, 2020.