NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, at the Main Entrance of the Carbon County District Courthouse Complex located at 120 E. Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 on June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust originally dated June 15, 2009 and recorded on June 17, 2009, as Entry no. 801428, in Book 701 at Page 784, executed by Matthew C. Bullock, as (Trustor) and South Eastern Utah Title Company, as (Trustee) and Carl Fredrick W. Roennebeck and Myrna C. Roennebeck as Trustee of the Roennebeck Family Trust Dated April 24, 2006, as (Beneficiary), as filed in the office of the County Recorder of Carbon County, State of Utah, covering real property described as follows:

All of Lot 16, Block 8 , Plat C, DRAGERTON SUBDIVISION, in the City of East Carbon, County of Carbon, State of Utah, according to the official plat thereof on file in the office of the Recorder of said County.

Tax Parcel No. 1C-0473-0000

Purported Property Address: 141 Grassy Trail, East Carbon, Utah 84520

*An Affidavit appointing Myrna C. Roennebeck as Successor Trustee of the Roennebeck Family Trust, recorded June 20, 2018 in Book 909 at Page 362.

The opening credit bid will be approximately $15,559.18, additional fees may be added. Bidders must be prepared to tender to the trustee $10,000.00 at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the following business day. Both payments must be in the form of a bank or credit union cashier check, wire transfer or certified funds payable to South Eastern Utah Title Company.

SOUTH EASTERN UTAH TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE

Jane Lancaster – Manager

175 East 100 South, Price, Utah 84501

(435) 637-4455 (office hours: Monday – Friday from 9:00 to 5:00)

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 27, June 3 and June 10, 2020.