NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project: Carbon School District Transportation Facility, 750 E. 400 N., Price, UT 84501

Bid Package: All Trades Bidding Bid Due: May 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM prevailing Mountain Time

CMGC: Hogan & Associates Construction, Inc., 940 N 1250 W, Centerville UT 84014

801-951-7000 Phone

801-951-7100 Fax

Plan Coordinator: Tracy Heun (theun@hoganconstruction.com)

Estimator: Ross Cox (rcox@hoganconstruction.com)

Owner: Carbon School District, 251 W. 400 N., Price, UT 84501

Architect: Naylor Wentworth Lund, 723 West Pacific Ave S #101, SLC, UT 84104

Hogan & Associates Construction, Inc., Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) for Carbon School District, is requesting bids for the Transportation Facility in accordance with the plans and specifications as prepared by Naylor Wentworth Lund, 723 West Pacific Ave. S, #101, SLC, UT 84104

Project bid documents for this bid package will be available at the office of the construction manager May 4,2020. All bidders need to register with the CM in order to receive full documents and future addendum. Contact Tracy Heun (801-951-7284 or theun@hoganconstruction.com) to make arrangements to receive bidding documents.

All project correspondence including RFI’s, clarifications requests and product approval requests must be emailed to Ross Cox ( rcox@hoganconstruction.com ). All correspondence must include proper backup with clear description of questions/request and references to plan pages, details, specification sections, etc.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals or to waive any formality or technicality deemed in its best interest. Qualifications may be requested, before or after the bid date, of any bidder.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6, 2020.